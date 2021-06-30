Chennai, Jun 30 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to file another status report giving details of the steps taken to remove the encroachments on the elephant corridors in Coimbatore forest division and in the Nilgiris.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy gave a direction to this effect when a PIL petition on the issue came up for further hearing today.

The status report filed on June 26 indicated certain measures taken, but it does not appear that all the elephant migratory paths and identified as corridors in the various forest divisions have been addressed or attended to, the bench said.

It hoped that the State would file another status report dealing with the other corridors in the Coimbatore forest division and in the Nilgiris.

The matter stands adjourned till July 22.

