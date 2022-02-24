Panaji, Feb 24 (PTI) The Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed two petitions seeking disqualification of 12 MLAs who left their respective parties and joined the ruling BJP in 2019.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 50 Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar had filed a disqualification petition against 10 party MLAs who switched over to the BJP in July 2019.

Also Read | Google Chat To Replace Classic Hangouts for Workspace Users From March 2022.

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Sudin Dhavalikar had also filed a similar petition before the court against its two MLAs, who joined the BJP in the same year by splitting the regional party.

On Thursday, a division bench of Justices Manish Pitale and R N Laddha said the two petitions stand dismissed.

Earlier, Goa Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar had on April 20 last year dismissed the disqualification petitions filed by Chodankar and Dhavalikar.

Polls to elect the new 40-member Goa Assembly were held on February 14 this year and the counting was votes will be done on March 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)