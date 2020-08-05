New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a senior Army officer's plea challenging the Indian Army's recent policy banning armed forces personnel from using social networking platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

A bench of justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Asha Menon, while pronouncing the order, said, "Sorry we are dismissing. Thank you."

Also Read | Brajesh Pathak, Uttar Pradesh Law Minister, Tests Positive For COVID-19.

The Army officer had sought an interim relief that he be allowed to retain his Facebook (FB) account in a deactivated form till the court decides whether to entertain his petition after going through the Army's policy under challenge.

According to the new June 6 policy, all Indian Army personnel have been ordered to delete their accounts from Facebook and Instagram and 87 other applications.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Live News Updates From Ayodhya: India's Biggest Fortune That We're Witnessing Ram Mandir Event, Says Baba Ramdev.

The petition has sought a direction to the Director General of Military Intelligence to withdraw its June 6 policy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)