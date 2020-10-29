Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Thursday said its direction to keep in abeyance all orders of demolition, eviction and dispossession will continue to operate till December 22.

The High Court on March 26 had directed that orders passed by any court or authority in the state regarding demolition, eviction and dispossession will be kept in abeyance, as access to courts was not possible due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

A special bench comprising four senior judges of the High Court led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta extended its March 26 order.

"While the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra has improved in the last few days, however, access to courts is still not that great. Because of the restrictions imposed in the lockdown, it would be just and appropriate to extend the interim order," the court said.

The court extended its order till December 22.

The bench has been extending its March 26 order from time to time.

