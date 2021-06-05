New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Saturday has granted bail to three persons arrested in connection with last year's northeast Delhi violence case.

Justice Mukta Gupta granted bail to Shabir Ali, Mehtab and Rais Ahmed, who were accused of a member of unlawful assembly and other various charges.

The Court directed that trio to be released on bail on their furnishing a personal bond of the sum of Rs 25,000 each with one surety bond of the like amount each and imposed various conditions including not to leave the country without prior permission and in case of change of residential address and/or mobile phone the same will be intimated to the Court concerned by way of an affidavit.

"Keeping in view the fact that the petitioners even though were present as members of a mob at gali No.1 Akhadewali gali after 11.00 PM when some members of this mob were armed with sarias (iron rods), dandas (sticks), stones, swords, knives etc., however, there is no material even prima facie on record to show that the petitioners were members of mob that was present at Gali No.1 Brahmpuri at around 10.30 pm which mob indulged in pelting stones causing injuries to Nitin and death of Vinod Kumar, this Court deems it fit to grant bail to the petitioners," the Court said.

The case of the prosecution was based on the statements of two constables, who identified the people who were seen in the footage of CCTV installed by the PWD at Gali No.1, Akhadewali Gali on February 24, 2020. The prosecution has alleged the accused were part of an alleged mob that committed the murder of one Vinod and caused injury to one Nitin in Brahmpuri.

More than 750 cases were registered over the violence in northeast Delhi in which at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured. So far, over 250 chargesheets have been filed in the violence-related cases in which many accused have been chargesheeted. (ANI)

