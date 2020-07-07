Nagpur, Jul 7 (PTI)The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted furlough of 28 days to gangster- turned-politician Arun Gawli who is serving a life sentence in the Central Jail here for the 2007 murder of a corporator.

A division bench of Justices ZA Haq and NB Suryawanshi allowed Gawli's writ petition which had challenged an order of the deputy inspector-general of prisons (east) that rejected a furlough leave application.

The DIG (East) had rejected the application on the ground that Gawli was the head of a criminal gang and his release on furlough could lead to a possible law and order situation.

However, Gawli's counsel Ali submitted in HC that the former had been released on furlough or parole on eight occasions earlier and he had not committed any breach of conditions laid down.

