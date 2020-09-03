Lucknow, Sep 3 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted interim bail to former additional chief standing counsel Shailendra Singh Chauhan in a rape case filed against him by a junior lawyer.

Justice C D Singh passed the order on the anticipatory bail application moved by Chauhan.

The Lucknow bench of the high court granted two weeks' time to file a reply against the petition and fixed October 5 as the next date of hearing.

The court had directed the Uttar Pradesh police on July 31 not to arrest Chauhan in connection with the case.

The junior lawyer, aged about 24 years, had lodged an FIR against Chauhan at the Vibhuti Khand police station in Gomtinagar here on July 24, alleging that Chauhan had raped her in his chamber the same day.

