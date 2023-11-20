New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice on a PIL filed by a Social Jurist through Advocate Ashok Agarwal seeking direction against the Public Work Department to hand over the possession of 6 newly constructed Delhi Government schools.

The bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Mini Pushkarna while seeking a response from the Delhi Government and other respondents observed that it is a serious issue with the Government finance department which has led to not utilizing the newly constructed 6 schools for thousands of students.

The court further noted that inaction on the part of respondents violates the fundamental right to education of students as guaranteed to them under Articles 14, 21 and 21-A of the Constitution of India read with provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

The Court fixed December 5 for the next hearing in the matter.

The plea is for the benefit of thousands of students residing in and in nearby Mukundpur, Bakhtawarpur, Lancer Road, Rani Bagh, Rohini, MS Punjab Khore by handing over 358 additional classrooms in 6 school buildings to Delhi Government schools namely, GGSS Mukund Pur, GBSS Bakhtawarpur, S V Lancer Road, GGSSS Rani Bagh, S V Co-Ed, Sec 7, Rohini, Govt Co-Ed, MS Punjab Khore and are incapable of accessing the court themselves.

The plea alleged that inaction of the respondent Government of NCT of Delhi to convene a Council of Ministers meeting to consider and approve the payment to respondent PWD to complete and handover the possession of 6 newly constructed school buildings to the Delhi Government schools, thousands of students of Government schools are being deprived of to use 6 additional newly constructed school buildings.

The plea further added that the shortage of classrooms in the vicinity of these 6 Delhi Government schools, the student-teacher ratio is very high and the right to education of thousands of students residing in and in the neighbouring areas is being affected. (ANI)

