India News | HC Notice to Delhi Govt on Jigisha Ghose Murder Convict Ravi Kapoor's Plea Seeking Parole

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Delhi High Court has issued notice to Delhi government on a plea filed by Ravi Kapoor, a convict in Jigisha Ghose murder case, seeking parole for a period of eight weeks on medical grounds.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani on Friday asked Delhi government to file a status report on Kapoor's plea and listed the matter for further hearing on June 15.

Advocate Ashutosh Kaushik, appearing for Kapoor, told the court that the petitioner is suffering from a life-threatening disease, and various other medical conditions such as hearing loss, difficulty in breathing, psychiatric illness, fistula, disc problems and urological problems.

A medical status report of Kapoor dated May 2 has also been submitted before the court.

Advocate Kaushik further said that Kapoor has been in judicial custody for about 11 years and that in the current situation of the prevailing pandemic, it is in the interests of justice that the petitioner be granted parole for a period of eight weeks.

Kapoor is serving life term in connection with the Jigisha Ghosh murder case, and is also facing trial in the sensational 2008 murder of TV journalist Soumya Viswanathan.

Jigisha, 28, who was working with Hewitt Associates Pvt Ltd as an operations manager, was kidnapped and killed on March 18, 2009, after her office cab dropped her near home in South Delhi's Vasant Vihar around 4 am.

Her body was recovered on March 20, 2009, from Surajkund in Haryana. Police later arrested Kapoor and two other men in the case. (ANI)

