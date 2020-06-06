BITSAT 2020 Exam Schedule Announced Online At bitsadmission.com, Admit Cards to be Issued from June 23; Check Other Important Dates

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

Pilani, June 6: Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test 2020 or BITSAT 2020 schedule has been released by the Birla Institute of technology and Science (BITS), Pilani. The details have been released on the official website- www.bitsadmission.com. As per the schedule, BITSAT 2020 hall ticket or admit card will be available to download from June 23, 2020, to August 10, 2020. UPSC Exam 2020 New Date: Union Public Service Commission to Conduct Prelims Exam on October 4.

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science has decided to conduct BITSAT 2020 from August 6 to August 10. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held from May 16 to May 25. However, it was postponed due to novel coronavirus crisis and lockdown. UPSC Result 2020 Declared for Various Written Exams, Check Your Result Status Online at upsc.gov.in.

BITSAT 2020 Schedule: Important Dates

Allotment of test cities: July 1, 2020

Slot Booking: July 10 to 16, 2020

Downloading of BITSAT admit card: July 23 to August 10, 2020

BITSAT 2020: August 6 to 10, 2020

Admission for 12 Board Toppers (Direct Admission): July 25 to August 16, 2020

The allotment of test cities is scheduled on July 1, while students can book their test date and slot on the official website from July 10 to 16. For toppers, BITS Pilani provides direct admission. Such candidates can apply directly between July 25 and August 16, 2020.