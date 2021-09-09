Nainital, Sep 9 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court has asked the state government how much it was going to pay as compensation for cutting 1,600 trees in the Shivalik range for the widening of the Dehradun-Ganeshpur (Saharanpur) national highway.

The High Court has also asked the state government on where compensatory afforestation would be done in lieu of the trees that were being felled.

Also Read | PSSSB Technical Assistant Exam 2021 Declared At sssb.punjab.gov.in; Here Steps To Download The Merit List.

Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) on Wednesday raising objections to the large-scale felling of trees as part of the road-widening project, Chief Justice R S Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma asked the Divisional Forest Officer concerned to appear in person before the court and provide all information on September 24 when the matter will be heard again.

The High court has already put a stay on the construction of the 19.5 km highway.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: 58% Adult Population Got Least One Dose, 18% Got Both, Says Centre.

The petitioner, a resident of Haldwani, said in his PIL that about 2,700 trees were being felled as part of the project adversely affecting the wildlife habitat in the region.

Around 2,700 trees aged between 100-150 years have to be cut for the project out of which 1,600 are in the Shivalik range. A portion of the project passes through the eco-sensitive zone of Dehradun and Rajaji National Park.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)