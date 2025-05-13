Prayagraj, May 13 (PTI) Taking serious note of the principal bench at Delhi hearing cases falling within the jurisdiction of the Central Administrative Tribunal at Allahabad, the Allahabad High Court has sought the Centre's response in the matter.

Justice Ajit Kumar, in his order, observed that the chairman of principal bench of CAT, New Delhi has misinterpreted the provisions relating to case transfer power given to him under Section 25 of Administrative Tribunal Act, 1985 for entertaining directly fresh petitions, which otherwise fall within the territorial jurisdiction of CAT, Allahabad bench.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: Pak Says Committed to Stand by Ceasefire Arrangement; Criticises PM Narendra Modi's Remarks.

The chairman is doing so only on the ground that districts falling in western Uttar Pradesh are closer to New Delhi, the judge observed.

Hearing a writ petition filed by Rajesh Pratap Singh, the court directed the central government and other respondents to file their reply in this case within four weeks and fixed July 17 for the next hearing.

Also Read | 3-Nanometer Chip Design Centres Inaugurated: In a First, 3-nm Chips Will Be Designed in India, Announces Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Passing the above directives, the court observed, "Since the petitions have been entertained by the principal bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal, Delhi it has resulted in action of lawyers to abstain from work at Allahabad, as they complain that all the petitions are being entertained directly by Principal Bench at New Delhi only on the ground that districts falling in the western Uttar Pradesh are closer to New Delhi and this is how this petition has been directly preferred before this court".

"The orders that have been passed by the chairman of the tribunal placed before this court raise a legal issue whether the chairman sitting at the principal bench of the tribunal could have entertained a fresh matter directly to decide the same merely on the ground of distance qua place of residence of a party.

"If that be so, then every such case that may fall in terms of distance closer to Delhi would lie before the Principal Bench at New Delhi completely denuding the exercise of power by the Central Administrative Tribunal, Allahabad Bench in terms of its territorial jurisdiction or any other bench in the country for that matter.

"This in my considered view, must not have been the object in incorporating the provision like Section 25 of the Act, 1985, while providing for different Benches in the courts like the one at Allahabad having territorial jurisdiction in matters of the entire western Uttar Pradesh, including Uttarakhand", the court added.

This is something like acquiring territorial jurisdiction by merely exercising power under section 25 of the Act, 1985, on a regular basis, which the legislature did not provide for, while assigning territorial jurisdiction to the Central Administrative Tribunal Bench at Allahabad, the court said.

This is neither the idea nor the intendment while providing a power under Section 25 of the Central Administrative Tribunal Act, 1985, the court added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)