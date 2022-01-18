New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi Government to file a reply on a plea seeking to remove the gathering of cows, buffaloes and other stray animals on the road as it leads to mishappenings.

A single-judge bench of Justice V Kameswar Rao issued notice and sought a response from the Delhi government on the petition.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Satish Sharma, a resident of Meethapur and a practising Advocate at Saket District Court. In his plea, he said that he usually took the route for commuting from Saket to Meethapur and on December 15 he met with an accident and sustained injuries to his palm, wrist, knee and ankle after a flock of stray cows and bulls started quarrelling over the road.

The petitioner claimed that he had made the complaint about the said incident before the respondent on the very next day. But no action has been taken upon the complaint of the petitioner till today, he said.

That on June 16, 2021, the petitioner claimed that he was going to court through the Air force bus stop near M B road, and suddenly, cows and bulls flocked and tried to hit the petitioner. However, he saved himself by crossing the road.

"The other commuters had taken the emergency brake on that point of time. If the break would not be taken by them (commuters), grave mishappening could be caused with them, " the petitioner said adding that he had made the complaint about the said incident to the concerned authorities and officials but no actions by removing the stray cows from the roads have been taken till today.

In his petition filed through Advocates Mumtaz Ahmad and Syed Ahmad Shah, he has urged the court to issue appropriate direction to the Delhi Traffic Police and the Deputy Commissioner of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to remove the gathering of cows and buffaloes over the road. He has further sought to direct the respondent to do regular checks to stop the gathering of cows and bulls over the road. (ANI)

