Kolkata, Jan 6 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to file an affidavit on removal of Soumendu Adhikari as chairperson of the board of administrators of Kanthi Municipality.

Justice Arindam Sinha directed the state government to file the affidavit by January 15.

Petitioner Adhikari may file an affidavit in reply within a week after that, the bench instructed. The matter will be taken up for hearing again on January 21, the court directed. In his petition, Adhikari had challenged authority of the state government to remove him from the post of chairperson of board of administrators of Kanthi Municipality in Purba Medinipur district.

Adhikari, younger brother of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was removed from the post in the last week of December. Soumendu Adhikari joined the saffron party on January 1 leaving the ruling Trinamool Congress.

