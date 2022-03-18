New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has issued notice to the Government of NCT Delhi, Lieutenant Governor (LG) and Delhi School Tribunal (DST) on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) sought direction to create an official website of the Delhi School Tribunal (DST) so that daily/final orders, case status, notifications, circulars, etc. could be accessed by the Advocates as well as the litigants.

The Division Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla in an order passed on March 15, 2022, asked the respondents to file the response over it.

"In our view, considering the fact that the Delhi School Tribunal hears grievances relating to teachers and other employees of the school in Delhi and therefore, has to undertake public hearing and public dealing, it is imperative that it should have its own official website in this new age. Let a status report be filed before the next date April 21, 2022," the Court said.

The Court further noted, "The limited grievance raised by the petitioner who appears in person is that the Delhi School Tribunal does not have an official website of its own for uploading the daily/final orders, case status, notifications, circulars, etc."

Petitioner Anuj Aggarwal, practicing Advocate, submitted that the DST does not have an official website. The litigants, as well as the counsels, therefore, have to either apply the certified copies of the daily/final orders or have to inspect the court files. As of date almost all the courts, including all District Courts in India, have an official website that provides the daily order sheets, final orders, case status, notifications, circulars, etc.

The DST is constituted under Section 11, read with Section 2 (a), of the Delhi School Education Act, 1973, by the Administrator of the Union Territory of Delhi appointed by the President of India under Article 239 of the Constitution of India.

The DST, under Section 8 (3) of the Delhi School Education Act, 1973, adjudicates the Appeals preferred by the aggrieved employees of the recognized private schools who are either dismissed, removed or reduced in rank by the schools, read the plea. (ANI)

