New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday directed police to file a status report on the petition moved by a company facilitating online fantasy games.

The company "Dream 7" has moved the High Court seeking a direction for deciding their representation in view of the earlier order of the court.

Justice Yashwant Varma directed the counsel appearing for Delhi Police, to file a status report on the petition within one week. The court listed the matter on 18 May for further hearing.

Advocate Ajay Kumar Singh, Counsel for the petitioner company, submitted that his client is a facilitator of an online game of skill which is exempted under the provisions related to gambling.

"Despite this, the Centre run by his client was shut by Delhi Police on January 6, 2022." He relied on various judgments of different High courts on this point.

The Counsel also submitted that the Centre was closed on an oral order and "there was nothing in writing".

After hearing the submissions, the predecessor court had passed an order to decide the representation filed by the petitioner, but no decision has been taken till date.

The Additional Standing Counsel appeared for Delhi Police that if the petitioner has a license and is running a legitimate business then he has no problem.

"You should decide whether the activity is legitimate or illegitimate. You cannot keep the matter hanging," the bench observed.

The Counsel for the Delhi Police then asked for some time to file a status report on the matter, which was granted.

The petition has stated that the petitioner had written a letter to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi on January 12, 2022, asking him for necessary directions after the Police officer of the police station shut the fantasy game centre 'Gameking 11 Fantasy sports' on January 6, 2022.

It is also stated that the petitioner approached the High Court to decide whether the fantasy game offered by the petitioner is a game of skill or gambling so as to attract the rigors of the Delhi Gambling Act, 1955.

The bench of Justice V Kameswar Rao, on February 4, 2022, had directed the Delhi Police to decide on the representation filed by the petitioner within two weeks and communicate the decision to the petitioner. (ANI)

