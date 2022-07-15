Kolkata, Jul 15 (PTI) The disappearance of a piglet from the precincts of Kalyani sub-divisional court and alleged police inaction in tracing it led to the Calcutta High Court directing concerned police officers on Friday to proactively take up the matter.

It was alleged that four persons came in a car and took away the piglet, named 'Ghana', from the court premises on March 25.

Justice Shampa Sarkar directed that a senior police officer in Nadia district will oversee the local police station's efforts in tracing Ghana.

It was alleged by the petitioner, a lawyer practising at Kalyani court in Nadia district, that though CCTV footage was available of the car entering the premises and the four men taking away the piglet in it, police has so far failed to trace Ghana.

The petitioner sought the high court's directive to the police to trace Ghana, which was claimed to be a loved creature of both the lawyers and court staff.

