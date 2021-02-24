Allahabad (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) Lawyers of Allahabad High Court abstained from judicial work on Wednesday to oppose the passing of the Education Services Tribunal Bill which provides for the principal bench of the tribunal at Lucknow.

The decision to abstain from judicial work was taken in an emergency meeting of High Court Bar Association, Allahabad (HCBA) on Tuesday.

In another meeting of the bar association on Wednesday, the office bearers of HCBA decided to continue the agitation against the Bill passed in the state assembly during the current budget session.

In its resolution, the HCBA had asked its member lawyers to neither enter the High Court premises nor to file any case on Thursday.

Senior advocate and HCBA President Amrendra Nath Singh presided over the meeting while Secretary Prabhashankar Mishra conducted it. The meeting was attended by hundreds of lawyers.

