Dehradun, Mar 23 (PTI) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's mother Vishna Devi on Wednesday expressed confidence that her son will remain in the saddle for the whole of his five-year term and perform even better this time than his last tenure of six months.

"I am very happy today. My son has become chief minister for five years now. He will do very well. If he can do so well in just six months, he can do far better in five years," she said minutes before leaving for Parade Ground to see her son taking oath as the chief minister of Uttarakhand.

Brought in as a replacement for Tirath Singh Rawat in July last year, Dhami had just about six months to function as chief minister before Uttarakhand went to the polls in February.

The late N D Tiwari, who was Uttarakhand's first chief minister, is the only CM to complete his term.

All other chief ministers, including Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Vijay Bahuguna, Harish Rawat, Trivendra Singh Rawat, had to relinquish office before the completion of their term.

The BJP had drawn much flak for changing two chief ministers within just a few months during its previous term in office.

Born in a small village in Pithoragarh district into a family of Kumaoni Rajputs, Dhami comes from a humble background.

Dhami's father Sher Singh Dhami was an Army subedar and he read in a village school for five years.

