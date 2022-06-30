New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) A Delhi Police head constable was allegedly attacked by three people while he was checking two-wheelers at Tilak Nagar in west Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on June 19.

Also Read | Who is Eknath Shinde? Know Everything About the Former Auto Driver Who Shook Maharashtra Politics to Emerge as CM.

“A head constable of Tilak Nagar police station was checking two-wheelers. Three people objected to the inspection and created nuisance. The trio was arrested under 107/151 CrPC,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

They have been identified as Gagandeep Singh (25), Gurdeep Singh (22) and Vikramjeet Singh (21), police said.

Also Read | Eknath Shinde Takes Oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis as His Deputy.

Two videos of the incident are being circulated on social media.

In one of the videos, the head constable is seen checking a bike and some people are arguing with him. In the other video, the policeman's T-shirt is torn off and a man is throwing something on him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)