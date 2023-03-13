New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Finding a way to heal the relationship between India and Pakistan is in everyone's interest but the current equation is too "complex and strained", according to Hero Enterprise chairman Sunil Kant Munjal.

Speaking at the ongoing Sahitya Akademi's "Festival of letters" on Sunday, Munjal said a different kind of effort was required from both sides but added that the way Pakistan is being run, "it is very hard and tough for them to reconcile to this patch up".

"I think if there is a way we can heal this relationship, it is in everyone's interest - not the current relationship which is a very complex one, very strained one and I can tell you because I am a little bit aware about what is going on," he said.

"A different kind of effort that needs to be made on both ends, and unfortunately the way Pakistan is run, it is very hard and tough for them to reconcile to this patch-up," the 65-year-old business tycoon said.

Munjal also talked about getting the chance to be involved in the track-2 diplomacy with the neighbouring country.

"I got a chance incidentally to do track-2 diplomacy with Pakistan, I asked my father (Brijmohan Lall Munjal) what do you think of the idea, should I go and do this?

"His response was fantastic: 'you must, how often does somebody get a chance to repair a broken relationship'," said Munjal, whose family migrated from Kamalia in Pakistan to Punjab during the Partition in 1947.

The Munjal brothers - Brijmohan, Dayanand, Satyanand, Om Prakash - grew up in Kamalia. During the upheaval of Partition, the family migrated to Amritsar.

Some of the family members set up shop in Delhi and Mumbai, before choosing Ludhiana as their base and establishing 'Hero Cycles' in 1956 - which went on to become a bicycle empire and motorcycle powerhouse group.

"We were lucky that most of the family managed to come. In fact, some were literally on the last train that came - the one which had living human beings. Uske baad jo train aayi usme sirf bodies thi (trains that came afterward had only corpses)," said Munjal on the "bloodiest migration that mankind has seen on this planet".

Munjal, who has also documented the journey of the Hero Group in his award-winning 2020 book "The Making of Hero", said the two things through which he learned the most in his life are "reading" and "travelling".

Back in the day, the voracious reader Munjal would "try and finish a new book every night" - reading anything and everything from genres including adventure, history and non-fiction to novelists like Louis L'Amor, Leo Tolstoy and English playwright William Shakespeare.

"I used to read at night. And regardless of how many pages the book had, my attempt was to complete the full book before going to sleep and then the next day raise questions about what I read with my friends," he added.

The Braille version of "The Making of Hero", both in Hindi and English, will release soon.

