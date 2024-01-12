Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): In anticipation of the influx of devotees attending the 'Prana Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, the Health Department is intensifying its preparations.

Sanjay Jain, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Ayodhya, revealed that the department is collaborating with Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust to establish first aid units at sixteen key locations within the event area.

Jain further specified that these first aid units will have a doctor, a pharmacist, and a ward boy. They are strategically planned for crowded locations such as Shri Hanuman Gufa, Saket Petrol Pump, Kanak Bhawan, Hanuman Garhi, and other crowded areas.

Each unit will be equipped with necessary medical supplies, including medicines, a nebulizer, oxygen facilities, and the capability to conduct blood sugar tests. Additionally, the Health Department is establishing two hospitals with capacities of 10 and 20 beds, respectively, where doctors will be available to attend to patients. Besides this, arrangements for 40 ambulances are also being made, which will be stationed at various important locations in Ayodhya, he added.

The Health Department has also reserved 190 beds for emergencies in the district's Medical College, Shri Ram Chikitsalaya Ayodhya, District Hospital Ayodhya, Mahila District Hospital and Kumarganj Hospital.

During the 'Prana Pratishtha' ceremony, if anyone faces a medical emergency, they will be initially taken to the two hospitals set up in the event area for treatment. If the condition does not improve, they will be referred to Shri Ram Hospital. Further, if needed, Medical College and subsequently, the Lucknow Medical College, Trauma Center, and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital have been arranged for referral in case of non-improvement in the patient's condition.

Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22.

The ceremony is expected to draw leaders from various walks of life, marking a significant milestone in the culmination of efforts spanning centuries for the construction of the Ram Temple.

Prime Minister Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and thousands of seers from across the country have been invited to the ceremony. (ANI)

