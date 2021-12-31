Chandigarh, Dec 31 (PTI) Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Friday conducted a surprise inspection of the Covid Care Centre and the vaccination site at the Fatehabad Civil Hospital and took stock of arrangements there, an official statement said.

He also inspected the sampling spot and an oxygen plant at the health facility, and directed officers to make adequate arrangements in view of a possible third wave of COVID-19.

They should ensure that Covid- appropriate behaviour is being followed along with other guidelines, Vij said.

The minister also directed police and administrative officers to ensure that night curfew is followed as per the orders issued by the state government.

The restrictions, the Haryana government has imposed to check spread of the coronavirus, include those eligible for vaccination but not fully vaccinated will be banned from shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants and grain markets, among other crowded places from January 1.

"Deputy commissioners have been directed to form teams of employees of all departments and get them checked randomly," said Vij, who also holds the Home department portfolio.

He directed officers to increase the pace of vaccination.

The minister said that a vaccination campaign for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years is being started in the state from January 3.

He directed the officers of the health department to organise separate sites and sessions for vaccination of children. If there is a parallel site for adults, then separate lines should be made for them, Vij said.

The health minister said that there are 15.40 lakh children between 15 to 18 years of age in the state, and their registration will start from Saturday and vaccination will start from Monday.

"There will be a separate line for them in the vaccination centres. Apart from this, the vaccine team will also be different. Children will be administered Covaxin vaccine," he said.

Vij said that "we have increased the number of oxygen plants in our hospitals. At present 84 plants are running. At the same time, private hospitals having 50 beds or more have also been asked to set up plants, under which plants have also been set up in 54 private hospitals. These plants are being inspected. Whether the ventilators are also working or not is also being checked".

He said that 780 new doctors would be recruited in the state. PTI SUN

