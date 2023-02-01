New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): FSSAI will soon formulate guidelines for schools, hospitals, government canteens etc, to incorporate millets as nutritional options in the food menu, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday.

He was unveiling FSSAI's New Year calendar which celebrates the International Year of Millets 2023, in the presence of Minister of State (HFW) Bharti Pravin Pawar, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a press release.

Also Read | Mumbai: Chief Loco Pilot of Western Railways Dies by Suicide After Jumping Before Local Train at Vile Parle Station.

The Union minister suggested that patients while being treated in hospitals can be offered healthy food that would be nourishing, and healthy and complement the treatment prescribed.

He acknowledged that nearly all offices have some form of canteens in their establishment which serve as another means through which we can advent the perception of healthy eating to the people.

Also Read | Jharkhand Fire: 14 Dead After Massive Blaze Engulfs Apartment in Dhanbad.

He further highlighted that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision that led to the observance of 2023 as the International Year of Millets, popularly known as "wonder food" due to its numerous health benefits.

"This year presents a unique opportunity to FSSAI wherein it can play a crucial role in enhancing awareness regarding millets and contributing to its integration in our daily lives," he said.

Mandaviya said, "Let us have a 'Healthy Food Street or Food Hub' in every town and district where millet-based recipes are available along with hygienic amenities". FSSAI can play a leading role in implementing this."

The Union Health Minister reiterated that "India is poised to become the global hub for millets with a production of more than 170 lakh tonnes which makes for more than 80 per cent of the millets produced in Asia.

"The 'International Year of Millets' stands to provide a unique opportunity to increase global production, ensure efficient processing and consumption, promote better utilization of crop rotations and encourage better connectivity throughout food systems to promote millets as a key component of the food basket," he added.

FSSAI CEO G Kamala Vardhana Rao, FSSAI Executive Director Inoshi Sharma along with senior officers of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare were also present at the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)