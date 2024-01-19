New Delhi, January 19: As Ayodhya prepares for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday announced substantial initiatives aimed at enhancing medical preparedness in the temple town, an official statement said. In view of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, expectations are also high for a massive turnout, with hundreds of thousands of pilgrims and about 8,000 invitees, including distinguished guests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the rituals around the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22. This historic event holds immense significance for millions of devotees, necessitating robust healthcare measures to ensure the well-being of all attendees.

According to the statement, the government of Uttar Pradesh is bolstering the existing medical infrastructure through various measures. These include the establishment of a control room in the mela area, the installation of 16 first aid booths and two fully equipped temporary field hospitals, with a 20-bed hospital at Tulsi Udyan and a 10-bed hospital at Tent City Ayodhya, which will be functioning 24 hours a day.

Several vector control and disease surveillance measures have also been undertaken to prevent any outbreaks. The Secretary (HFM) and Director General of Health Services, MoHFW, recently visited Ayodhya to assess and fortify the medical infrastructure, ensuring a comprehensive healthcare system for the monumental event.

Recognising the importance of providing quality healthcare services during this mega-gathering event, the Ministry of Health is collaborating closely with the Uttar Pradesh government to develop a comprehensive medical preparedness and response plan. The Government of India supported the expansion of Rajarshi Dashrath Rajkiya Medical College from 350 to 550 beds, a move inaugurated by the Prime Minister on December 30, 2023.

Additionally, a team from the JPNA Trauma Centre, AIIMS, New Delhi, has conducted capacity-building exercises, imparting training on basic life support (BLS), cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), triage techniques, and emergency and trauma care for all healthcare workers deployed in Ayodhya.

"Further, the MoHFW is pleased to announce that we were instrumental in launching the first of its kind, the Arogya Maitri Disaster Management Cube-BHISM (an indigenous portable hospital), which is equipped with several innovative tools designed to enhance disaster response and medical support during emergencies," the statement said.

"This state-of-the-art technology uses integrating artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and data analytics and will facilitate effective coordination, real-time monitoring, and efficient management of medical services in deployed areas," it added.

As per the official statement, Central Government hospitals in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and neighbouring states will also remain on alert during this period to address any unforeseen emergencies. The International Health (IH) Division, MoHFW, is also enhancing health facilities for Ayodhya International Airport from an international health perspective. "A designated, earmarked team is ready for rapid deployment in the event of exigencies. The Government of India stands ready to enhance the availability of specialists in critical categories should the need arise during this period," it added.

