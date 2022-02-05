New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) On the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative, the Union Health Ministry will hold two 'Chintan Shivirs' to devise strategies for better employment opportunities for Indian healthcare workers around the world.

The summits 'Heal by India' and 'Heal in India' will be held to recommend policy options for strengthening India's health educational institutions for imparting quality education so that human resources for health become eligible to work in any country, officials said.

Also, the objective is to attract foreign nationals as students in Indian medical, nursing, allied health and other health education institutes, an official said.

The 'Heal by India ' summit will be held on February 5-6 and will see presentations and deliberations by the National Medical Commission, the Pharmacy Council of India, the Dental Council of India, the Indian Nursing Council and AYUSH among others.

"During the shivir, the ministry will hold discussions to curve out strategies for better employment opportunities for healthcare workers like doctors, nurses, pharmacists and dentists, allied healthcare workers, yoga teachers, ayurveda practitioners etc around the world," the official said.

Official sources said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar, along with senior health officials, will be present at the summit which will be held in the national capital.

The 'Heal in India' shivir will be held on a later date.

