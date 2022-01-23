Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 23 (ANI): As part of the door to door fever survey announced by T Harish Rao, the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) conducted a fever survey on Saturday in the Kachiguda area of Hyderabad.

A health team with a nurse, Asha worker, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials and Medical Supervisor were conducting a survey. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms was asked to go for home isolation and was also given medical kits.

Shyamala, Supervisor head, Hyderabad District, who works in a PSE, came to Sundernagar along with her team to conduct a fever survey.

The team visited the Nehru Nagar slum, surveyed around 212 houses and found 12 symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

"We have provided them with a health kit. The team is also conducting a survey of COVID-19 vaccination, and providing vaccines to the ones who haven't yet taken it. The fever survey will continue till February 4. The fever survey is being conducted in partnership with Asha workers," said Shyamala, Supervisor at UPHC, Kachiguda.

Mahesh, a Retired officer from central services stated, "Asha workers and GHMC workers are helpful. Asha workers and GHMC workers have always motivated our community and they are the reasons behind 100 per cent vaccination in our area. The reason why there are very less cases in our community is that these workers have created awareness about mask usage, vaccination. Mahesh is very happy with the way things are in his locality."

Sumati, a GHMC worker who came from the head office, said, "I have come for inspection with Asha workers for doing fever survey in Kachiguda today. Yesterday we conducted a survey at Kaamgari Nagar and today we are conducting a survey at Sunder Nagar"

K Harshita Asha worker said, "We started conducting fever survey in the morning. We are going door to door to see if the people have any symptoms like fever, vomits, cold and cough." (ANI)

