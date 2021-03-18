Pune, Mar 18 (PTI) A substantial number of health care and frontline workers in Southern Command have been given COVID-19 vaccine.

The Army Southern Command said this in a release on Thursday.

The COVID-19 vaccination for frontline workers serving in the Southern Command area commenced on February 8 as per the national drive and the central guidelines, it said.

A total of 47 special vaccination centres were established at all Military Hospitals across Southern Command, wherein the senior executive medical officers of the garrisons and their teams worked tirelessly to meet the daily targets given out in the immunisation programme, it said.

"As on date a substantial number of health care and frontline workers have been administrated COVID-19 vaccine as per guidelines laid down by the government," the release said.

The nodal officers of the Armed Forces Medical Services have also been instrumental in establishing close liaison with the state and district immunisation officers, ensuring seamless integration and their positive support towards promoting the vaccination drive of frontline workers under Southern Command area of responsibility, it said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)