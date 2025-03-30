Gwalior, Mar 30 (PTI) Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday underlined the importance of health in realising the dream of developed India.

He called for the participation of people to achieve the Healthy India goal, stressing that the Narendra Modi government is making committed efforts.

Also Read | Earthequake in Tonga: 2nd Quake in 24 Hours Jolts Tonga Islands.

Chouhan was speaking at a foundation stone laying function of a 500-bed Arogya Dham super speciality hospital being constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore by RSS' Tarankear Smriti Trust.

Chouhan's cabinet colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker Narendra Tomar also spoke.

Also Read | Meat Ban in Uttar Pradesh: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Questions UP Government's Ban on Meat Sales, Calls for Closure of Liquor Shops and Restaurants During Ram Navami 2025.

Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader of Madhya Bharat, Hemant Muktibodh, was also present.

"A healthy Bharat is needed for building a developed Bharat," Chouhan said, adding that the upcoming hospital would achieve new heights in healthcare and inspire other projects.

Scindia said the land where the hospital's foundation was laid was envisioned by his late father, Madhavrao Scindia, for a national-level hospital, which is now becoming a reality.

"A nation capable of preparing healthy and educated individuals cannot be stopped by any power in the world from progressing," he added.

Scindia said Arogya Dham is dedicated to human welfare and service. It will provide high-quality healthcare services at low cost not only to people from the Gwalior-Chambal division but also to neighbouring districts in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The Guna MP recalled that his father had made efforts to build a modern national-level hospital.

"Now this dream is becoming a reality with Arogya Dham 500-bed hospital," he added.

Speaker Tomar said the Central and MP governments are working continuously to provide good health services to people.

Stating that the field of medicine is extremely vast, he said cooperation from social workers and voluntary organisations is also required to ensure quality medical facilities reach every individual.

"The Arogya Dham project is shaping this vision," he added.

The hospital will be constructed in the Gole Ka Mandir area in Gwalior at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore, spread over 200,000 square feet, trust members said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)