24-Year-Army Jawan along with doctors in AIIMS Bhubaneswar after his life saved through eCPR procedure (Photo/AIIMS Bhubaneswar)

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 19 (ANI): A dedicated team at AIIMS Bhubaneswar has saved the life of a 24-year-old Army jawan through an advanced Extracorporeal Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (eCPR) procedure.

The eCPR procedure revived the young soldier even after his heart had stopped beating for nearly 1.5 hours. This groundbreaking initiative in Odisha highlights the power of medical innovation and the unwavering dedication of healthcare professionals.

Also Read | Haryana: Bill Ensuring Job Security to Contractual Employees Till Superannuation Passed in Assembly After Lengthy Discussion.

The Executive Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Dr Ashutosh Biswas, praised the team's exceptional efforts, stating, "AIIMS Bhubaneswar has always been at the forefront of integrating medical science with technology to deliver pioneering healthcare. This is a testament to our dedication to saving lives and advancing medical practices."

The patient, in critical condition due to heart failure, was referred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar on October 1. Shortly after his arrival, he suffered a cardiac arrest. Despite 40 minutes of conventional CPR, no cardiac activity was detected, presenting a critical decision: to declare death or attempt the cutting-edge eCPR procedure.

Also Read | Jaunpur Road Accident: Bike Riders, Including Minor, Killed After Crash With Tanker on Jaunpur-Prayagraj Highway.

Led by Dr Srikant Behera, Intensivist and Adult ECMO specialist, the team initiated Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) 80 minutes after the cardiac arrest. Following 40 minutes of eCPR, the patient's heart finally resumed beating, albeit irregularly. Over the next 30 hours, his heart function improved significantly, and he was successfully weaned off ECMO after 96 hours. The multidisciplinary team also managed several other life-threatening complications, demonstrating remarkable expertise, coordination, and dedication.

The survivor's mother expressed her heartfelt gratitude, saying, "I cannot thank AIIMS Bhubaneswar enough for giving my son a second chance at life. Their skill, compassion, and determination have worked a miracle for our family."

Speaking about the procedure, Dr Srikant Behera emphasised, "eCPR, while technically challenging, represents a promising advancement in the treatment of cardiac arrests traditionally deemed fatal. This success marks a milestone in Odisha's medical history."

The extraordinary effort involved a multidisciplinary team, including Dr Krishna Mohan Gulla, Dr Sandip Kumar Panda, Dr Siddharth Sathia, Dr Sangeeta Sahoo, Dr Manas R. Panigrahi, and healthcare providers from various specialties such as MICU and nursing officers.

The Medical Superintendent, Dr Dillip Kumar Parida, congratulated the team on this innovative accomplishment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)