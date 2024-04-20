India News | Heartwarming Conversation of Priyanka Gandhi with Mother of an Acquaintance in Kerala

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Apr 20 (PTI) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the campaign trail in Kerala had a heartwarming conversation on Saturday with a 93-year-old woman, who is her big fan and whose daughter is a close acquaintance of the Congress leader, and invited the nonagenarian to her home in Delhi.

She spoke to the elderly woman over the phone for a few minutes in between her busy poll campaign in Kerala where she took part in three public meetings and held a roadshow to campaign for Congress candidates in Thrissur, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seats.

With Congress leader Anto Antony, who is contesting from Pathanamthitta LS seat, acting as translator, Gandhi told the nonagenarian that she always wanted to speak to her after hearing about her from her daughter, according to a video clip of the conversation.

She also conveyed her love and affection to the elderly woman and said, "Come and see me when you are in Delhi."

"We too love her a lot," the woman said excitedly in response, adding that she has cast her vote through the facility provided by the Election Commission for senior citizens.

The woman also said that she was 93-years-old and wanted to go to Delhi once more. Her daughter is an interior designer in the national capital.

