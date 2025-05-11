Ranchi, May 11 (PTI) Heatwave-like conditions scorched Jharkhand's Santhal Pargana region with Pakur district sizzling at 40.5 degrees Celsius, an official said on Sunday.

Rain and thunderstorms were registered in the state's southern and central parts, including Ranchi, during the past 24 hours, he said.

"The north-east parts of the state, mostly districts of Santhal Pargana, might experience hot and humid weather conditions on Sunday. Southern and central parts of the state are likely to witness thunderstorms along with rain and gusty winds," Ranchi Meteorological Centre's deputy director Abhishek Anand said.

Eight districts of the state -- Deoghar, Jamtara, Pakur, Godda, Sahibganj, Dumka, Dhanbad and Giridih -- are likely to experience a heatwave till May 16, the IMD said.

On Saturday, Pakur district was the hottest place at 40.5 degrees Celsius, while Jamshedpur and Daltonganj were sizzling at 40.3 and 40.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

