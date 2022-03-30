Kolkata, Mar 30 (PTI) Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail at one or two places in some districts of south Bengal over the next two days, the Met department said here on Wednesday.

Bankura recorded the maximum day temperature on Wednesday at 40 degree Celsius.

The weatherman said that one or two places in the districts of Jhargram, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur and Bankura will be experiencing heat wave.

Kolkata, during the day, recorded the maximum temperature at 33.9 degree Celsius and a minimum of 26.8 degree Celsius, it said

The Met department also warned of heavy rain on Sunday at one or two places in Alipurduar and Coochbehar districts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

