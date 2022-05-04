Mumbai, May 4 (PTI) In light of the prevailing weather conditions in Maharashtra, over 200 villages and 500 hamlets are being supplied water through 187 tankers, an official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Thane Municipal Corporation Issues 250 New Licences, Earns Rs 5 Lakh in a Month After Making Pet Licence Mandatory.

As per a statement issued by the chief minister's office, 113 tankers were supplying water to 118 villages and 358 hamlets till April 25, and the number rose to 213 and 563 hamlets by May 2.

Also Read | Moto E32 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in Europe.

The worst-affected 96 villages and 354 hamlets were in Thane and Konkan where 75 tankers were in service, while 46 tankers are being plied to 58 villages and 47 hamlets in north Maharashtra.

Mercury levels soared in the parts of the state over the past few weeks, increasing the demand for water and electricity.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)