Ranchi, Jun 8 (PTI) Heatwave conditions are likely to continue in most parts of Jharkhand till June 12, the weather office said on Thursday.

A heatwave alert was also issued for state capital Ranchi, it said.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius, 4.1 notches above the normal, on Wednesday, it added.

Godda district simmered at 43.4 degrees Celsius and Deoghar was at 43.3 degrees Celsius. Garhwa and Daltonganj were at 42.9 degrees Celsius, while Jamshedpur reeled under 41.3 degrees Celsius.

"Any major change in the maximum temperature is unlikely for at least the next five days. The weather will be mainly dry," said Ranchi Meteorological Centre in-charge Abhishek Anand.

Eastern and central parts of the state might experience a heatwave on Thursday, while it may extend to north-east and southern Jharkhand on Friday.

People were advised to avoid going out after 11 am, officials said.

People were also asked to drink adequate water, wear light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes, and cover the head with a cloth, hat, or umbrella while coming out of the house in the daytime, they said.

Farmers were told that the heatwave might impact summer crops, mainly vegetables and fruits. It may also impact the domestic cattle if not cared for properly, they said.

The monsoon usually arrives in Jharkhand between June 10 and June 15. This year, it may get delayed as the southwest monsoon has not yet hit Kerala.

