Kolkata, Apr 29 (PTI) Heatwave conditions abated slightly on Friday in western and southern districts of West Bengal though maximum temperatures still remained quite high for comfort.

Purulia recorded the day's highest temperature in the state at 42.5 degrees Celsius, while Bankura, which crossed the 44 degrees mark a day before, was comparatively cooler at 40.4 degrees Celsius, the Met department said.

Heatwave conditions prevailed in Purulia and Jhargram, with the latter recording a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius.

Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius, the Met said.

Thundershowers occurred at some places in Birbhum and Murshidabad districts during the day, bringing much-needed relief to the people.

The Met department has forecast abating of the heatwave condition in the western and southern parts of West Bengal next week with the possibility of thundershowers in some places.

The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar are likely to receive thundershowers till Sunday, the weather office said.

