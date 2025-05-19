Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms has hit several parts of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh, disrupting the region.

The IMD has issued alerts for several districts in Himachal Pradesh, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

An orange alert for May 19 in seven districts - Una, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur - warning of hailstorms, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. Additionally, a yellow alert is in effect for some districts on May 18 and 19, cautioning against thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and gusty winds.

The weather department forecasts a chance of light rain in isolated mid-hills and light rain or snow in isolated areas of the high hills through May 21.

The heavy rain and thunderstorms have likely caused widespread disruptions, including power outages and transportation difficulties. Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid travelling to areas prone to landslides or flash floods.

The state authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and emergency response teams are on alert to mitigate potential disruptions. Residents are advised to remain cautious and follow safety guidelines to ensure their safety.

Meanwhile, the 126 MW Larji Hydroelectric Power Project in Kullu district has been fully restored and is operational once again, which suffered extensive damage from the devastating Beas River floods on 9th and 10th July 2023, said an official statement on Sunday.

The project's swift revival, completed in less than two years, was made possible through the timely intervention and strong support of the State Government, helping avert major financial losses.

The State Government allocated Rs 25 crore initially for restoration, followed by Rs 35 crore and subsequently Rs 185.87 crore for the complete rehabilitation of the project. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu commended the engineers and staff of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) for their tireless efforts and commitment to restore the project. (ANI)

