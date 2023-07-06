New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Heavy rain lashed several parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region on Thursday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting light to moderate rains accompanied by gusty winds over the next few hours.

As per the weather bulletin issued at 9:20 am, a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi including Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Rohini, Badili, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Azadpur, Pitampura, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Punjabi Bagh, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Patel Nagar, Red fort, Preet Vihar, President House, Rajeev Chowk, ITO), NCR( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri) Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Pilakhua, Hapur (UP).

Also Read | Delhi Court Summons Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in Defamation Case Filed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Over Misleading Remarks.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1676763453783179264

It further stated that light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Gannaur (Haryana) Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Daurala, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Bareilly, Shikarpur, Pahasu, Debai, Narora (UP) during next 2 hours.

Also Read | Coco Lee: Hong Kong-born Singer Dies at 48 After Suicide.

In a viral video, four people were rescued by Fire Brigade officials after their car got stuck due to waterlogging in an underpass in Gujarat's Nadiad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)