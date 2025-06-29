Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has caused significant damage across several parts of Himachal Pradesh, with incidents of landslides, waterlogging, and disrupted connectivity being reported from multiple districts.

Revenue, Tribal Development, and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi stated that 34 people have lost their lives in the state since June 20 due to rain-related incidents and accidents triggered by the adverse weather.

Also Read | Stock Market Holidays in July 2025: Will Share Market Remain Open on 7 July for Muharram? NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 8 Days, Check Full List Here.

Speaking to ANI, Negi said, "Since June 20, a total of 34 deaths have occurred in Himachal Pradesh. Of these, 17 people died due to rain-related incidents, and the remaining 17 lost their lives in road accidents."

He further added that nine people were swept away in a flash flood in Dharamshala recently, of which six bodies had been recovered by Saturday evening, and a seventh was recovered today.

Also Read | US: 24-Year-Old Indian Woman Simran Simran Goes Missing Days After Arriving for Arranged Marriage in New Jersey, Investigation Underway.

"The recovered body is yet to be identified. As of now, only one person remains missing in the Dharamshala incident," he said.

In Nalagarh, heavy rains caused waterlogging near Chakki and Jo bridges, with rainwater entering houses in parts of Baddi. However, the situation is now under control.

Jagat Singh Negi further stated that the National Highway-5, which was briefly closed near Chakki Modh, has been restored for single-lane traffic.

"The four-lane section has not yet been restored, so traffic is being allowed on a single lane as a precaution," he added.

The minister informed that power transformers, water supply schemes, and DTH infrastructure affected during the previous spell of heavy rain are being restored on a war footing.

Jagat Singh Negi also announced that he would hold a high-level review meeting on Monday with key departments, including Revenue, PWD, Disaster Management, Jal Shakti, and Power, to assess the monsoon preparedness and restoration efforts.

"All district disaster management authorities, revenue and police departments, and the State Disaster Management Authority have been put on high alert following the IMD's warning of continued heavy rainfall," he said.

Meanwhile, in Shimla, minor landslides were reported in Kalini, Mahali, and Dhalli bypass areas, but no significant damage occurred, according to officials. However, the Solan district bore the brunt of the rain fury, with water entering houses in several areas.

The National Highway near Chakki Modh, between Parwanoo and Solan, was temporarily closed due to debris and a mudslide. The highway was later restored to single-lane traffic.

The Kalka-Shimla railway track was also affected by fallen trees, boulders, and minor landslides in the Solan district. Rail services were temporarily halted but have now resumed normal operations after clearance work.

The water levels of the Sutlej and Beas rivers have risen above the danger mark, triggering alerts in the low-lying areas.

The state government has instructed field officers to stay vigilant and respond promptly to any rain-related emergencies as the monsoon intensifies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)