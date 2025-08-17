New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday.

Areas including Lajpat Nagar, RK Puram, Lodhi Road, and the Delhi-Haryana border witnessed intense showers.

The India Meteorological Department, in its latest update on Sunday, predicted that the national capital will continue to witness heavy rainfall on August 18.

Delhi has witnessed heavy rainfall recently over the past few weeks. Subsequently, several parts of the national capital witnessed waterlogging.

Earlier, a man named Sudhir Kumar, 50, was declared dead by the AIIMS Trauma Care Centre after he and his daughter Priya, 22, were rushed to the Centre, Delhi Police informed on Thursday. This happened after they were trapped beneath the fallen tree, owing to heavy rains, near Paras Chowk, Kalkaji, New Delhi.

Describing more on the incident, Delhi Police told ANI, "One of the injured, Sudhir Kumar, aged 50 years, passed away during treatment."

"At approximately 9:50 AM, an old roadside Neem tree fell in front of HDFC Bank near Paras Chowk, Kalkaji. As a result, two individuals riding a motorcycle, Sudhir Kumar (age 50) and his daughter, Priya (age 22), were trapped beneath the fallen tree.

The Local Police responded swiftly to the PCR call, and immediate rescue operations were initiated by the Station House Officer Kalkaji and staff, with support from ACP Kalkaji and the Traffic Inspector, who also arrived promptly at the location," informed the Delhi Police. (ANI)

