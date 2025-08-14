New Delhi, August 14: The Delhi Radar, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), has shown intense rain bands over the Delhi-NCR region. Additionally, light to moderate rainfall was recorded in most parts of Delhi. Thunderstorms and lightning with heavy rain are likely over Delhi in the next 2-3 hours, starting from 10.00 AM on Wednesday. The national capital has continued to receive rain showers since the morning hours of Wednesday.

IMD predicts 'slight continuous rain' for the city through the day. Delhi has been experiencing heavy rainfall, lashing several parts of the region on Tuesday. Areas including Minto Bridge, Vijay Chowk, Moti Bagh flyover, Rafi Marg, and Nizamuddin flyover witnessed intense showers. Delhi Rains-Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Delhi-NCR, Causes Waterlogging; Several Flights Delayed As IMD Issues Red Alert (Watch Videos).

According to the IMD's Tuesday forecast, it said "thunderstorm with rain". The maximum temperature is going to be 34 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is going to be 25 degrees Celsius. Earlier in the week, Delhi experienced heavy rainfall in several parts on Sunday. This brought relief from the humidity; however, it also led to waterlogging in various areas across the national capital.

Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday. Areas including Vasant Kunj, R.K. Puram, Connaught Place, and Minto Bridge are experiencing intense showers. Waterlogging was reported at Panchkuian Marg due to continuous rainfall in the National Capital since early morning. Rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR, bringing traffic to a standstill near AIIMS. Slow vehicular movement and congestion are seen near the Barapullah bridge following heavy rainfall in the national capital. Many areas in Delhi are waterlogged after the torrential downpour. Delhi Rains: ‘Red Alert’ Issued As Heavy Rain Batters National Capital, Causes Waterlogging and Traffic Snarls Across the City (Watch Videos).

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Saturday's forecast predicts a "thunderstorm with rain." The maximum temperature is expected to be 36 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is expected to be 27 degrees Celsius. As per IMD, Delhi will experience rain with thunderstorms till August 12. Meanwhile, IMD has issued a fresh warning of continued rainfall activity in Himachal Pradesh, with heavy rain expected in many parts of the state over the next few days. The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for three districts on August 11 and 12 and a Yellow Alert for the remaining districts.

