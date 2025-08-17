Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI): Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc across Himachal Pradesh, severely disrupting roads, power, and water supply systems. According to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), as of Sunday morning, 361 roads, including three national highways, remain blocked, while 637 distribution transformers (DTRs) and 115 water supply schemes are disrupted.

The ongoing monsoon fury has claimed 261 lives since June 20, of which 136 people died in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, while 125 were killed in road accidents triggered by slippery conditions and poor visibility, according to SDMA.

Also Read | 'I Have No Role in This Matter': BJP MP Suresh Gopi Dismisses Voter Fraud Allegations in Thrissur Lok Sabha Seat.

Officials said that road connectivity has been hit the hardest in Mandi district with 201 blockages, including the strategic NH-03, followed by Kullu where 63 roads are closed due to landslides, including NH-305 at Khanag. Kinnaur also reported disruption on NH-05 at Tinku Nalla.

In terms of power supply, Mandi district reported the highest disruption with 448 DTRs damaged, followed by Lahaul-Spiti where 112 transformers failed due to faults in high-tension lines. Water supply schemes remain the worst affected in Kullu and Mandi, where several schemes have been rendered inoperative due to heavy rains and landslides.

Also Read | Bengaluru Building Fire: DK Shivakumar Blames Illegal Buildings for Blaze in Nagarathpete, Warns of Demolition If Not Strengthened, Announces INS 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia.

The HPSDMA said restoration work is underway on a war footing, but continuous downpours and recurring landslides are hampering operations.

Authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in vulnerable areas, as the state braces for more rainfall in the coming days. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)