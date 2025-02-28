The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has been closed in both directions due to heavy mud slush at Jammu and Kashmir's Mehad Ramban. A traffic police official stated, “Vehicular movement has been halted on both sides of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway due to mud slush at Mehad Ramban. Men and machinery are currently at the site working to clear the obstruction.” Authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly during the night, on NH-44. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has been closed in both directions due to heavy mud slush at Jammu and Kashmir's Mehad Ramban, Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: Heavy Rains or Snow Likely at Isolated Places on February 27 and 28, Says Local Meteorological Department.

Jammu and Kashmir Landslide

VIDEO | Jammu and Kashmir: National Highway- 44 has been closed due to a landslide near Ramsu in Ramban district following heavy rain and snowfall in the Valley. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/QeiW5BUS2F — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 28, 2025

