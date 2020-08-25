Bhubaneswar, Aug 25 (PTI) Incessant rainfall triggered by a fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal disrupted normal life in parts of Odisha on Tuesday, officials said.

The low-pressure area, formed over north Bay of Bengal on Monday, has now become well marked and lies in the same region, the Meteorological Centre here said.

Also Read | Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala to Open From August 26, Devotees Have to Register Online a Day Prior to Darshan; Check Rules.

Besides triggering heavy to very heavy and even extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha over the next three days, the system is likely to cause squally weather with the high-velocity wind having speed up to 55 kmph along and off the Odisha coast, it said.

This is the fifth low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal in August.

Also Read | Pakistan Based Hackers Target Personal Website of MoS G Kishan Reddy, Now Temporarily Unavailable.

Four back-to-back low-pressure systems on August 4, 9, 13 and 19 have caused heavy rainfall in the state, leading to flood-like situations in several areas, particularly the Malkangiri district.

Under the influence of the new low-pressure area, several places in districts such as Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Cuttack and Dhenkanal were lashed by rainfall of varying intensity since Monday night, officials said.

Water-logging was also experienced in some low-lying areas, disrupting life, officials said.

State capital Bhubaneswar and neighbouring Cuttack city also experienced rainfall, which affected normal life and the movement of the people, they said.

In view of the weather forecast, the district collectors have been asked to remain alert and closely monitor the situation, Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena said.

Continuous vigil is being maintained in low-lying areas, including urban centres, and steps are being taken to dewater wherever required, Jena said.

The state government, however, ruled out any flood threat as of now.

All the major rivers, including Subarnarekha, Budhabalanga, Brahmani, Baitarani, Rushikuly, Mahanadi and Kathajodi, are flowing much below the danger marks and there is no fear of flood at present, said Chief Engineer of Water Resources Department Jyotirmaya Rath.

The danger-mark has only been breached in the Jalaka river at Mathani in Balasore district where the water level is at 6.24 metre as against the red-mark of 5.50 metre, he said, adding that the situation is under control.

The rainfall in the catchment areas of major rivers has also subsided, he said.

The MeT Centre has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall and even extremely heavy rainfall in some areas of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal districts where a 'Red' warning has been issued till Wednesday.

The downpour may cause water-logging and flash flood in some places, and damage to kutcha houses, it said.

Issuing an 'Orange' warning for Puri, Khurdha, Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, Kalahandi and Kandhamal till Wednesday, the weather office said heavy to very heavy rainfall may lash some parts of these districts during the period.

While 'Red' warning implies the possibility of damage to buildings and roads due to weather conditions, 'Orange' warning stands for weather conditions that have the capacity to impact the lives of people significantly and requires the authorities to remain prepared.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture to north Bay of Bengal till August 27.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)