New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Hectic parleys were underway in the BJP on Tuesday over formation of governments in four states, including Uttar Pradesh, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a meeting with the party's top brass at his residence.

BJP president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among those who attended the meeting.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: Russia Imposes sanctions on US President Joe Biden, Several Top US Officials; Pierre Zakrzewski, Fox News Cameraman, Killed Near Kyiv.

Party general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pralhad Joshi were also present in the meeting that lasted more than three hours.

Modi had chaired a similar meeting on Monday.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial Data Can't Be Demanded in Garb of PIL, Centre to Supreme Court.

Nadda and Santhosh also held separate meetings with caretaker Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh. Accompanied by party MP Anil Baluni, Dhami later met Amit Shah in Parliament House.

What exactly transpired at these meetings was not immediately known, but the party is grappling with the question of whether Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya could be accomodated in the Yogi Adityanath government, which is likely to be sworn-in after Holi that will be celebrated on March 18. Though the BJP scored a resounding win in UP, Maurya lost his Sirathu seat.

Adityanath, UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and state party general secretary (organisation) Sunill Bansal are arriving in the national capital on Wednesday to carry forward the talks for government formation in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP is still undecided about whether there will be a post of deputy chief minister in UP and if Maurya can be reinstated in his old position despite the loss.

It is also in a quandary over bringing back Dhami, who led the BJP to an impressive victory in Uttarakhand but lost his Khatima seat, as the chief minister. A section of the party is said to be in favour of Dhami's return to the top post.

The BJP had on Monday announced Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh as the observers for the selection of the legislative party leaders in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)