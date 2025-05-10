Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 10 (ANI): The helicopter services for the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand have resumed and are running smoothly, the Uttarakhand government said on Saturday.

State Director General of Information, Bansidhar Tiwari, told ANI that the services to the four Dhams, including Badrinath and Kedarnath, are operational from all helipads, including the Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun.

In a post on X, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is proceeding smoothly, with over 4 lakh devotees having visited the sacred shrines so far.

"Dear Devotees, Chardham Yatra is being conducted smoothly in the state. So far, more than 4 lakh devotees have visited the Dhams. Heli services for Shri Kedarnath Dham are also fully operational. You are requested not to pay attention to any kind of rumour," he wrote on X.

"The state government is constantly trying to make your travel experience safe and smooth. For any information and assistance, you can call helpline numbers 1364 and 0135-1364. #CharDhamYatra2025," he added.

"Every year a large number of devotees visit Devbhoomi, Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra," the chief minister said, adding, "Our government is continuously working to make the journey smooth, safe and well organised," CM Dhami said.

The Char Dham Yatra 2025 officially began on April 30 with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham on Akshaya Tritiya amid Vedic chants and rituals. The doors of Kedarnath Dham were opened on May 2, and those of Badrinath on May 4.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 24-hour ban was enforced on the usage of horses and mules in the Kedarnath Yatra, an official said on Monday.

The administration took the following reported deaths of some horses and mules here.

"Yesterday, eight horses and mules died, while today, six of them died. We wanted to ascertain the reason behind it. Tomorrow, a team from the Centre will also come to check the reason for deaths..." said BVRC Purushottam, Secretary, Animal Husbandry (Uttarakhand). (ANI)

