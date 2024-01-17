Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini has appealed to opposition parties not to politicise the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta ceremony. Hema Malini who is scheduled to oefrom as Goddess Sita in an encament of Ramayan at Ayodhya, said that all Indians should be proud of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"All Indians should be proud of it (Ram Temple in Ayodhya). It is important to connect with it. The opposition should not politicise this," Hema Malini told ANI here.

The BJP MP said that it is a loss for those opposition leaders who have decided to skip the Pran Pratishtha ceremony despite having been invited.

"It is their loss if they are not coming. It is good for those who are coming and a loss for those who aren't," Hema Malini said.

Several INDIA bloc leaders have decided not to attend the January 22nd event at the temple, alleging that it has been hijacked by the BJP and RSS.

However, Hema Malini rejected their allegation. "They have to say something while being in opposition. They opposed the Ram Temple also," she said.

On her performance in Ayodhya, she said, "I have come to Ayodhya for the first time. I am going to perform in the Ramayana as Sita. This programme has been organised by Swami Rambhadracharya. He has organised a 10-day programme."

"I am fortunate to be here during this time. The whole of Bollywood is 'Ramamay'... The artists are singing Ram songs. I also sang a Ram Bhajan last year. Everybody is preparing everything for Lord Ram," she added.

When asked if there should be a grand Krishna temple at Krishna Janmasthal in Mathura, Hema Malini said, "It should definitely be there. Mathura and Vrindavan are cities with temples. There are a lot of temples but years ago, Krishna Janmasthal was destroyed and a masjid was built there. So there is an objection among the people."

"It would be nice if this is solved because it belongs to Lord Krishna. The 'Janmashtal' is Lord Krishna's place... There is a beautiful temple. But it would be much better if something else was done," she added.

The Pran Pratishta ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several other leaders, will attend the event. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony. (ANI)

