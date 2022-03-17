Mathura , March 16 (PTI) Mathura MP Hema Malini on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to renovate three temples here and ensure their better management.

She told reporters that during a meeting with the prime minister, she has apprised him of the importance of the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, Daanghati temple in Goverdhan and the Shriji temple in Barsana.

"Appreciating the arrangements made at the Varanasi corridor, I requested the prime minister to make a similar arrangement in the temples since the present system needs better arrangement," Malini said.

"The Union government will extend full cooperation for the renovation of the three temples," she said.

