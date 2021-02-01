Dumka, Feb 1 (PTI) Criticising the union budget presented in Parliament Monday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the NDA government was out to sell every assets of the country. He further said that the budget was a big disappointment for the middle class as there was no concession in the income tax.

"Atmanirbharbharat (self-reliant India) slogan seems to have got converted into 'atmabecho bharat' (sell India)," Soren wryly said while reacting on the budget 2021-22. He said there has been no change in the MGNREGAwhich is meant for the welfare of the poor.

Soren is leading JMM-Congress-RJD government in Jharkhand.

