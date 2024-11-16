Dhanbad (Jharkhand) Nov 16 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday accused his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren of stopping the payment of old-age pensions to fund the Maiya Samman Yojana.

Addressing rallies in Jamtara and Dhanbad for BJP candidates Sita Soren and Raj Sinha, Sarma, who is the BJP's co-in-charge for Jharkhand polls, claimed that Soren diverted old-age pension funds to his own scheme, Maiya Samman Yojana.

Sarma alleged that Soren was creating family disputes by "snatching old-age pensions from fathers and mothers-in-law and giving the money to daughters-in-law under the Yojana."

He promised that if the BJP returns to power, they would increase the old-age pension amount to Rs 2,500 and provide Rs 2,100 to women under the Gogo Didi Scheme.

Sarma also said this election is a battle for the protection of Jharkhand's 'Roti, Beti and Mati' from infiltrators.

He accused the Congress and JMM of being sympathetic to infiltrators, as they rely on them as voters, and claimed that cases are not filed against those who "rob the Roti, Beti, and Mati" of tribals.

The Assam CM further criticised Soren for backtracking on his promises from the previous assembly elections, including providing jobs to 5 lakh youths and gold coins for marriages.

Sarma claimed that the gold coins promised to daughters were "eaten up" by Alamgir Alam, a former Jharkhand minister, and that the Rs 35 crore recovered from his house belonged to the people of Jharkhand.

Sarma also alleged that Soren had failed to deliver jobs to youths, citing a botched recruitment process in which 20 youths died due to the timing of the event in July-August during extreme heat.

He also criticised Soren for reneging on his promise to provide unemployment allowances of Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000.

Blaming Congress leaders Irfan Ansari and Alamgir Alam for fostering infiltration, Sarma suggested that both leaders should be "sent to Ganga Maiya for servicing" to save Jharkhand.

